WOOLMER, ALFRED GEORGE 1924 - 2020 George was born in Montreal, Quebec, on October 11, 1924 and passed away in Guelph, Ontario, on March 11, 2020. In 1933, he moved to London, England with his family. He left school at age fourteen and worked in the drafting office of an elevator company. At the beginning of the war, he moved to a large construction company. During the London Blitz, he slept in the family air-raid shelter. At 18, George joined the RCAF and completed 30 operations (1 tour), as a tail gunner, in a Lancaster Bomber (Bomber Group #2 at R.A.F. Squadron #153 Scampton, Lincolnshire, England). He was especially proud to have participated in the Operation Manna Food Drops over Holland in the final weeks of the year. His awards include the 1939-45 Star, the France and Germany Star, the Defense of Great Britain Medal, the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and Clasp and War Medal, and recently, the Bomber Command Medal. After the war, George returned to Canada and spent 35 years with IBM and earned a Certificate in Business from the University of Toronto. A highly respected Mason, George served with distinction as Master of St. Andrew's Lodge #16, in 1972, in Toronto. Under his leadership the Lodge celebrated a highly successful 150th Year Anniversary. He married Peggy in 1952 and they were together for 64 years. During retirement, they toured the world together. George was predeceased by his wife Peggy, his son-in-law Jim, and his sisters, Dorothy (Bill) and Irene (Bud). He is survived by his children, Robin (Roberta), Gregory and Katherine, his grandchildren, Ryan and Kristen Sowko, Ericha Gregory and Jason Delaney and his great-grandchildren, Carter, Hunter and Colton, as well as several nieces and nephews. At George's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020