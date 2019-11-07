HEBBES JR., Alfred In loving memory of Alfred Hebbes, WWII Veteran (Sherbrooke Fusiliers) who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Kipling Acres in Etobicoke at the age of 97 years. Alfred was predeceased by his beloved wife Loretta (nee Grady) of 67 years. Father of Ted, Paul, James, Anne and Catherine. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. a private family visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royal Canadian Legion (RCL344) in honor of Alfred Hebbes Jr. A "Love ya and Leave ya" celebration will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 344, 1395 Lakeshore Boulevard West, Toronto, ON from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Online condolences can be left at www.lynettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019