POTTER, ALFRED HERBERT "BUD" A Life Well Lived Peacefully at Montgomery Village, Orangeville, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his wife Christa (2009). Loving father to Lynn (David) Lukianow of London, Kimberly (John) Currie of Aurora and Mark (Susan) Potter of Orangeville. Cherished grandfather of Melanie (Jeff), Robert (Christine) and Samantha (David). Great-grandfather of three. Loved brother of Patricia Lucas (2017) and Frank (Joan) Potter. Bud will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family in Germany and friends in Orangeville, Gravenhurst and Brampton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc., has been given the honour to serve the Potter Family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019