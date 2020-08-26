1/
ALFRED HEZEKIAH "FREDDY" IRVING
IRVING, ALFRED "FREDDY" HEZEKIAH October 1, 1930 - August 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce Alfred passed away peacefully at home in Ajax, on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving husband of Shirley, loving father of Sharon and Dianne, cherished grandfather of Saida and Daniel, Alfred will be missed by all including her sister Ella, his brother Lee, his son-in-law Peter, step-sons Kirk and Wayne, step-daughter Sharon and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends. He was born in Mount Salem, Jamaica, and immigrated to Canada in 1963. Kind, generous and welcoming, Alfred always thought of others before himself. He made it his mission to give back. His career as a teacher spanned almost four decades. Even into retirement he never stopped serving his community, his family and his friends. He was a long-standing member of the Jamaican Canadian Association, as well as a volunteer for the Crippled Civilians Society. Alfred was dedicated to his family. He generously offered his guidance, support, and even shelter to those who sought his help. Family and friends are invited to visit, and celebrate his remarkable life at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., (Pickering Village) Ajax. 905-428-8488 on Friday, August 28, 2020, between 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. If one so desires, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
