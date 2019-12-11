CLARKE, ALFRED LAUNCETTE Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, at The Royal Columbian Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters Catherine and Nichole, son Launcette Jr., sons-in-law Gary and Remington, grandchildren Malaika, Jordyn, Farisa, Alexander and Raphael, brothers George and Vincent and their families, special cousins Dr. Simmonds and family, Egbert, Shaun and his family, Jocelyn, Shirley and their families, Earl and the Musgrave families. Special friend Nita who unconditionally cared for him, other friends Joseph and Oliver and their families. Alfred was a man who cared deeply about his family and friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue) from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A Funeral Service will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Urn entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019