Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED LEONARD (ALFIE) KEMP. View Sign Obituary

KEMP, ALFRED (ALFIE) LEONARD With family at his side, Alfie passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born September 8, 1943, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Son to Alfred William Kemp and Alma Bernice (Kitely), brother to Sandra and Bruce Kemp and Patricia Trotter. Married to Janice (Baker), loving Dad to their daughters, Shannon (Newsome) and Darcey (Noble). Grandpa to Adelyn and Jack Newsome (Kemp) and Hudson, Piper and Harper Noble (Kemp). Referred to and adored as the "Cool Uncle" by his nieces and nephews. Having a creative soul, his love ran deep for astronomy, art, film, photography and music. After completing Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson, he had an extensive career as a Photographer, TV Cameraman and Videographer. He worked for various networks/companies including: Alliance Atlantis, Jim Henson Productions, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, CityTV, CBC, YTV, CTV, Global TV, TVO, HGTV, etc., as a "Nabet" member. He ventured across Canada and the World filming concerts, various TV series (i.e. The Littlest Hobo, Thrill of a Lifetime, etc.) and sporting events (i.e. Blue Jays, etc.); working with countless celebrities on numerous TV productions. He will be forever remembered for his laughter, quick-wittedness and magnificent stories. His loving heart will live on through those he impacted and loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sharon Temple National Historic Site/Museum, 18974 Leslie St., Sharon, ON, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 1-4 p.m. Happy attire requested (Hawaiian shirts or happy colours) such as Alfie loved to wear. In Alfie's memory, please consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of Canada. Condolences or any stories to share with family can be sent to:

KEMP, ALFRED (ALFIE) LEONARD With family at his side, Alfie passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born September 8, 1943, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Son to Alfred William Kemp and Alma Bernice (Kitely), brother to Sandra and Bruce Kemp and Patricia Trotter. Married to Janice (Baker), loving Dad to their daughters, Shannon (Newsome) and Darcey (Noble). Grandpa to Adelyn and Jack Newsome (Kemp) and Hudson, Piper and Harper Noble (Kemp). Referred to and adored as the "Cool Uncle" by his nieces and nephews. Having a creative soul, his love ran deep for astronomy, art, film, photography and music. After completing Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson, he had an extensive career as a Photographer, TV Cameraman and Videographer. He worked for various networks/companies including: Alliance Atlantis, Jim Henson Productions, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, CityTV, CBC, YTV, CTV, Global TV, TVO, HGTV, etc., as a "Nabet" member. He ventured across Canada and the World filming concerts, various TV series (i.e. The Littlest Hobo, Thrill of a Lifetime, etc.) and sporting events (i.e. Blue Jays, etc.); working with countless celebrities on numerous TV productions. He will be forever remembered for his laughter, quick-wittedness and magnificent stories. His loving heart will live on through those he impacted and loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sharon Temple National Historic Site/Museum, 18974 Leslie St., Sharon, ON, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 1-4 p.m. Happy attire requested (Hawaiian shirts or happy colours) such as Alfie loved to wear. In Alfie's memory, please consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of Canada. Condolences or any stories to share with family can be sent to: [email protected] Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close