KEMP, ALFRED (ALFIE) LEONARD With family at his side, Alfie passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born September 8, 1943, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Son to Alfred William Kemp and Alma Bernice (Kitely), brother to Sandra and Bruce Kemp and Patricia Trotter. Married to Janice (Baker), loving Dad to their daughters, Shannon (Newsome) and Darcey (Noble). Grandpa to Adelyn and Jack Newsome (Kemp) and Hudson, Piper and Harper Noble (Kemp). Referred to and adored as the "Cool Uncle" by his nieces and nephews. Having a creative soul, his love ran deep for astronomy, art, film, photography and music. After completing Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson, he had an extensive career as a Photographer, TV Cameraman and Videographer. He worked for various networks/companies including: Alliance Atlantis, Jim Henson Productions, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, CityTV, CBC, YTV, CTV, Global TV, TVO, HGTV, etc., as a "Nabet" member. He ventured across Canada and the World filming concerts, various TV series (i.e. The Littlest Hobo, Thrill of a Lifetime, etc.) and sporting events (i.e. Blue Jays, etc.); working with countless celebrities on numerous TV productions. He will be forever remembered for his laughter, quick-wittedness and magnificent stories. His loving heart will live on through those he impacted and loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sharon Temple National Historic Site/Museum, 18974 Leslie St., Sharon, ON, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 1-4 p.m. Happy attire requested (Hawaiian shirts or happy colours) such as Alfie loved to wear. In Alfie's memory, please consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of Canada. Condolences or any stories to share with family can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019