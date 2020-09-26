PEARCE, ALFRED LESLIE CHARLES (LES) August 15, 1934 - September 18, 2020 Died peacefully at North York General Hospital of congestive heart failure. Predeceased by brothers Jimmy, Raymond and Donald. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Doris, son Jeffrey (Dawn), step-daughter Janice McGill (Rod), step-son Gregory Fleury and brother Robert (Jackie). Loving grandpa to Tyler, Rowan and Lola Pearce, Daniel and Jonathan McGill and Shannon Curlett. After he retired as a Guidance Counsellor, Scarborough Board of Education, Les and Doris enjoyed travelling, especially to warm locations in the winter where they could snorkel. He also had a new interest as an extra in many movies. Les liked his golf group and cards games with former colleagues. He loved to sing. He was a life member of the Scarborough Choral Society, longtime enthusiastic member of the choir at the Donway Covenant United Church and more recently, was warmly welcomed to the Serenata Singers. Les will be remembered for his outgoing, friendly personality, wit, and kindness. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



