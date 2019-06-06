PIRES, ALFRED M. January 6, 1921 – June 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at 98 years of age. He was a loving husband to late Olga and loving father to late Ashley, he will be missed by his daughter-in-law Shirley, Alan (Levita), Audie (Safira), Christopher (Louella); grandpa to Lisa (Kip), Richard (Marissa), Rochelle, Lauren, Scott and great-grandfather to Faheem. He was a passionate political debater and an avid sports fanatic who loved his Leafs, Jays and Raptors. He is survived by his brother Ricky (Rosalind) and sister Bella (late Joe) and will be greeted by siblings Anslem (Flora), Arthur (Marie), Alex (Sophie), Adolph (Catherine) and Rita (Bonnie) in heaven. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews in Africa, India, England and Canada. The family would like to thank the staff at MacKenzie Health Long Term Care, Richmond Hill, for their excellent care of our Dad. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, 10 Cachet Woods, Markham on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of the World, 10411 Bayview Avenue, Richmond Hill, with interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

