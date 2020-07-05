1/1
ALFRED METTLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
METTLER, ALFRED Born Zurich, November 30, 1928, departed this life in Toronto, June 21, 2020, eager to reunite with his dear wife Julia Maria (nee Naef, deceased 2018). The couple had ventured by boat to Canada in 1952, then marrying and building a life together for over six decades with the loving support of an ever-growing circle of friends. Deeply connected to his homeland, "Freddy" or "Alf" helped to create many events and institutions for Swiss-Canadian business and culture. Generous, curious and witty, he was dearly loved and now will be sorely missed by all, especially by his son Peter. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime when we can all gather again. To share memories, photos and sentiments of his life please visit his memorial webpage at www.ecofuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved