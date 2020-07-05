ALFRED METTLER

METTLER, ALFRED Born Zurich, November 30, 1928, departed this life in Toronto, June 21, 2020, eager to reunite with his dear wife Julia Maria (nee Naef, deceased 2018). The couple had ventured by boat to Canada in 1952, then marrying and building a life together for over six decades with the loving support of an ever-growing circle of friends. Deeply connected to his homeland, "Freddy" or "Alf" helped to create many events and institutions for Swiss-Canadian business and culture. Generous, curious and witty, he was dearly loved and now will be sorely missed by all, especially by his son Peter. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime when we can all gather again. To share memories, photos and sentiments of his life please visit his memorial webpage at www.ecofuneral.ca