MAHER, ALFRED NELSON September 23, 1926 - December 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep in the very early hour of Christmas day. Predeceased by June, his wife of 65 years and lovingly remembered by his 4 children Wendy, Barry (Sue), Nancy (Steve) and Jeffrey. Proud 60+ year member of Local 30 he will be sadly missed by a very large Maher (Maheu) family. A memorial will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. the same day.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019