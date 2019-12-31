ALFRED NELSON MAHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED NELSON MAHER.
Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Obituary

MAHER, ALFRED NELSON September 23, 1926 - December 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep in the very early hour of Christmas day. Predeceased by June, his wife of 65 years and lovingly remembered by his 4 children Wendy, Barry (Sue), Nancy (Steve) and Jeffrey. Proud 60+ year member of Local 30 he will be sadly missed by a very large Maher (Maheu) family. A memorial will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. the same day.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.