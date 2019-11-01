PILLO, ALFRED "TUBBY" Passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on October 29, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Alice Pillo (née Tuck), father to son Joseph (Anna) and daughters, Cathy (Chris) Berry, Laury (Gary) Leger and Valerie (Michael) Bonacini. Loving grandfather to Lisa (Mike), Michael (Katie), Joey (Sarah), Stephen, Matthew (Nina), Sam and Oscar. Great-grandfather to Emilia, Lia, Julian and Nathan. He will be missed by his lifelong friends from Club Kallie. Many thanks to Tony Torlone for his friendship and support. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Sunrise for their compassionate care during this past very trying year. A celebration of Tubby's life will be held with a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

