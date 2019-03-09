PROKOP, Alfred Passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 86 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Vienna, Austria, Alfred immigrated to Canada in 1954. Married to Joanne for 52 happy years, loving father to Dan (Diane) and proud grandfather to Daniel, Adam and Solange. After a long career with a consulting engineering firm, Alfred retired in 1999. A gentle, loving, generous man who enjoyed classical music, tennis, travel and family. He will be dearly missed by so many. A private family gathering and service will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House Hospice, Oakville. Online condolences can be left at www.glenoaks.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred PROKOP.
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019