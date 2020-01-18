|
KAMO, ALFRED ROBERT November 9, 1926 – January 9, 2020 We are saddened to announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his children, Wayne, Sandra (Stewart), and Darryl, and his granddaughters, Emma and Hayley. He will also be missed by his brother Sam (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Mitsuko (Mitzi), his parents, Denzo and Kiku Kamo, and his brothers, Harry, Ed and Ralph. Alfred was passionate about golfing, playing well into his late 80's, loved Hockey, and Dixieland Jazz and Old Country. He was a dedicated father and hard worker, working with the same company for over 40 years. He was also an accomplished craftsman. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020