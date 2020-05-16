Alfred Ruben SALIBA
SALIBA, Alfred Ruben Passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 91 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Saliba. Loving father to Janis (Terry Legg) and Marlene Suddes. Proud grandfather of Tyler and Nicole Legg and Jessica (Tyler Helms) and James Suddes. Proud great-grandfather to Oliver Helms. Survived by his remaining sister Frances (Luigi Caira). Fondly remembered by all his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Malta and Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca.


Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
