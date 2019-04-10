Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alfred VAUGHAN. View Sign





VAUGHAN, Dr. Alfred January 31, 1935 - April 7, 2019 Passed away Sunday evening at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Vaughan (nee Sereda), of 66 years. He was the proud father of Christopher, Susan and Candace (Greg) Otte. Alfred was also a loving grandfather and role model to his grandchildren Caitlin, Hartley, Robert, Rebecca and Ava. As a family man, he lived by high moral values and his legacy will be of trust, honour, integrity and compassion. From his birth in Toronto to proud Lithuanian parents, Annie and James Vaichulis, Alf was a hard working, kind soul who was a gifted scholar and athlete. In 1958, he graduated from the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, and continued to practice for over 30 years. He was also an integral part of the 5T8 Alumni group planning class reunions for over 60 years. Alf loved the wilderness and spent a significant amount of time building and enjoying the family cottage on Healey lake near Mactier, Ontario. He instilled a love of nature in all his children and grandchildren. A longtime member and patron of the Toronto Racquet Club, Alf also ensured that his "Old Farts Club" maintained their friendship outside the walls of the club. Alf is described by his peers as a kind, thoughtful, and inspirational sportsman. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2 p.m. until service time in the Chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre or The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

(416) 767-3153 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close