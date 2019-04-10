VAUGHAN, Dr. Alfred January 31, 1935 - April 7, 2019 Passed away Sunday evening at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Vaughan (nee Sereda), of 66 years. He was the proud father of Christopher, Susan and Candace (Greg) Otte. Alfred was also a loving grandfather and role model to his grandchildren Caitlin, Hartley, Robert, Rebecca and Ava. As a family man, he lived by high moral values and his legacy will be of trust, honour, integrity and compassion. From his birth in Toronto to proud Lithuanian parents, Annie and James Vaichulis, Alf was a hard working, kind soul who was a gifted scholar and athlete. In 1958, he graduated from the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, and continued to practice for over 30 years. He was also an integral part of the 5T8 Alumni group planning class reunions for over 60 years. Alf loved the wilderness and spent a significant amount of time building and enjoying the family cottage on Healey lake near Mactier, Ontario. He instilled a love of nature in all his children and grandchildren. A longtime member and patron of the Toronto Racquet Club, Alf also ensured that his "Old Farts Club" maintained their friendship outside the walls of the club. Alf is described by his peers as a kind, thoughtful, and inspirational sportsman. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2 p.m. until service time in the Chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre or The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019