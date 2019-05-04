Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred WEBB. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

WEBB, Alfred Unexpectedly, while visiting his daughter in Florida, Alfred passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Dearly loved by his wife Mary of 60 years and devoted father to James (Margaret), Carolyn (Mark) and Alison (Rick) and doting grandfather to Shannon, Tyler, Brent, Richard and Ryan. Beloved brother of Patricia (Alan), Edris and the late Maudie (Jim). Adored brother-in-law to Fran and Ann. A man who loved to engage people and learn about them. He was a master of conversation, kindness and relaxing. Alfred enjoyed a long and successful career at the City of Toronto, Department of Parks and Recreation. Growing up in Belfast, he loved the outdoors, especially cycling through the Irish countryside. When he moved to Canada in 1957, he established a love of Algonquin Park, sailing, golfing, and cottaging on Lake Simcoe. The last decade of his life was spent devoted to caring for his beloved wife Mary "the Mouse" who lives in Wyndham Manor nursing home. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Parkway), on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Springcreek Cemetery. If desired, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Alzheimer Society at



WEBB, Alfred Unexpectedly, while visiting his daughter in Florida, Alfred passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Dearly loved by his wife Mary of 60 years and devoted father to James (Margaret), Carolyn (Mark) and Alison (Rick) and doting grandfather to Shannon, Tyler, Brent, Richard and Ryan. Beloved brother of Patricia (Alan), Edris and the late Maudie (Jim). Adored brother-in-law to Fran and Ann. A man who loved to engage people and learn about them. He was a master of conversation, kindness and relaxing. Alfred enjoyed a long and successful career at the City of Toronto, Department of Parks and Recreation. Growing up in Belfast, he loved the outdoors, especially cycling through the Irish countryside. When he moved to Canada in 1957, he established a love of Algonquin Park, sailing, golfing, and cottaging on Lake Simcoe. The last decade of his life was spent devoted to caring for his beloved wife Mary "the Mouse" who lives in Wyndham Manor nursing home. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Parkway), on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Springcreek Cemetery. If desired, please consider making a donation to the Canadian Alzheimer Society at https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home . Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close