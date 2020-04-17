Alfred William Bryan MENDELS
MENDELS, Alfred WIlliam Bryan It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father on Friday, April 10, 2020, at age 91, in Burlington, ON (formerly of Sidney, BC). Beloved husband of the late Alda Mendels (Ferro), he is survived by his daughters Tracy (Scott) Carruthers and Kelly (Steve) Morgan. Grandfather to Patrick (Laura), Michelle (Devin), Bryan (Katherine) and Kevyn (Annie) and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Longden and brother-in-law Bruce Spencer. In keeping with Alfred's and the family's wishes, no funeral service will be held.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2020.
