ALFRED LEOPOLD WONG
Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Yen Hang for 64 years. Loving father of Judy Chin (Mark), Patricia Lue (David), Kay Tenn (Trevor), Grace Chung (Aubrey), Susan Ng (Calvin), Diane Wong and David Wong (Mavis). Devoted grandfather of Andrew (Jen), Matthew, Sarah (Grant), Sabrina, Gregory, Brian, Neil (Catherine), Kathleen, Kristen, Elizabeth (Nathan), Joseph, Emily, Katie, Gavin and Chloe; great-grandfather of Lucas, Alexis and Adrian. Visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tsung Tsin Association of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020