HAGEN, Alfreda K. Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife of the late John Hagen. Loving sister of the late Walter, Bert, Heddy, Les and Ada. Much loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. A brief reception will follow the service at the funeral home prior to the family departing to Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019