ALBI, ALFREDO (FRED) Devoted husband and father, outstanding educator, dedicated businessman, world traveller, chef extraordinaire, all-round great guy! It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Alfredo (Fred) Albi at the age of 60. Amazing husband of 29 years to Patricia, fun-loving father to his beautiful daughters Rachel, Hannah and Leah. Adored son of Rosario and Gioconda Albi, loving brother to Sergio (Sherry) and Jennifer. Beloved son-in-law of Secondo Panetta (deceased), Natalina Panetta, devoted brother-in-law of Maria MacDonald (Ray), Floriana (deceased), and Sergio Panetta (Sally). Very much missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Taken far too soon. Visitation will be held at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre (7732 Mavis Road, Brampton, Ontario, 905-451-3716) on Monday, April 29th from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Jerome's Parish (8530 Chinguacousy Road, Brampton, ON) on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Fred, can be made to the Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation (visit CanadaHelps to make a donation).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019