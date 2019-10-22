GIARDINO, ALFREDO Loving friend to all, Fred Giardino passed away at 88 years old, on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family in his last days. Born in Rocco San Giovanni, Italy, in 1931, many of us will remember the fondness with which he recounted his immigration to Canada in 1948 and subsequent successes in love and profession. Fred was at his happiest with his friends and family, both in Canada and Italy, and there will never be enough space to hold the names of the people who had space in his heart. Fred was a devoted husband to his wife Mary (nee Lofeodo), and father to Anthony (Alda), Angela Cinapri (Claudio) and Robert (Carol). He is cherished by his loving sister, Anna Lombardi. His grandchildren, Michelle, Robert, Lisa (Grant), Adriana and great-grandchildren, Tegan, Wyatt and Edie will always lovingly remember him as Sho-Sho. He lived a full life, truly enjoying himself and spending every day exuberant for the time to bring joy to other people's lives. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com. Donations in memory of Fred may be made to Hydrocephalus Canada online at www.mybrainwaves.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019