MAROTTA, ALFREDO It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Alfredo Marotta, in his 93rd year. He passed peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Luigina (Federico) for 58 years. He will be deeply missed by his only child, Emilia, and son-in-law, John Kulcsar. Alfredo was also an extremely devoted and loving Nonno to his grandchildren Andrew (Nataly) Kulcsar and Emma (James) Kulcsar. Alfredo immigrated to Toronto in 1948 from Celico, Cosenza, Italy. He worked for The Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR) for 36 years, before his retirement. In addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Alfredo enjoyed tending to his vegetable gardens, making homemade wine and having gatherings with family, friends, and neighbours. He will be deeply missed. Visitations will be held at Vescio Funeral Home, 211 McNaughton Road East, Maple, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 4th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. David's Parish in Maple, Ontario, followed by an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Alzheimer Association of Ontario.

