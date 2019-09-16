MIANDRO, ALFREDO Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 94. He has joined his loving wife Maria Miandro. Beloved father of Anna (Frank Pacifico), Ida (Tony Benakis), Nick (Sarah Miandro). Loving Nonno to eight grandchildren: Angie, Peter, Joanna, Marisa, Natalie, Christina, Marianna, Andrea and great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren: Anthony, Justin, Emma, Vaila, Frankie, Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Mass to take place at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Parish, 2210 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens 33 Memory Gardens Lane, Toronto. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019