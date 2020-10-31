1/1
Alice Aileen BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, Alice Aileen (nee PERRY) May 12, 1928 - October 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Altamont Care Community Nursing Home. Alice was the beloved wife of the late John Brown (2003). John and Alice married in 1954 and raised four children in Scarborough. Alice was the dearly beloved mom to Alan (Linda), Ron (Marilyn), Larry (deceased 2013), Margaret (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. We will especially miss her helpfulness, and sense of humor that she demonstarted throughout her life. Predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Magaret Perry and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Barbara), James (Shirley). Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Altamont Care Community Nursing Home who have attened to Alice over the last year and a half. Due to Covid, we will be arranging a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made on a guestbook at Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved