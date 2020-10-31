BROWN, Alice Aileen (nee PERRY) May 12, 1928 - October 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Altamont Care Community Nursing Home. Alice was the beloved wife of the late John Brown (2003). John and Alice married in 1954 and raised four children in Scarborough. Alice was the dearly beloved mom to Alan (Linda), Ron (Marilyn), Larry (deceased 2013), Margaret (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. We will especially miss her helpfulness, and sense of humor that she demonstarted throughout her life. Predeceased by her parents Gilbert and Magaret Perry and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Barbara), James (Shirley). Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Altamont Care Community Nursing Home who have attened to Alice over the last year and a half. Due to Covid, we will be arranging a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made on a guestbook at Legacy.com
