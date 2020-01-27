Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE BOCCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE BOCCIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE BOCCIA Obituary
BOCCIA, ALICE (nee D'ODORICO) Wife of the late Eugene (Geno). Alice Boccia passed peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Mother of Nancy (Gabe) and Eugene (Annamaria). Loving Nonna of Michael, Anthony (Charlene), Marc, Alicia. We would like to thank Josie for her excellent and loving care of our mother over the past nine years. Special thanks to Rosa. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care through Sinai Health Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -