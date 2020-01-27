|
BOCCIA, ALICE (nee D'ODORICO) Wife of the late Eugene (Geno). Alice Boccia passed peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Mother of Nancy (Gabe) and Eugene (Annamaria). Loving Nonna of Michael, Anthony (Charlene), Marc, Alicia. We would like to thank Josie for her excellent and loving care of our mother over the past nine years. Special thanks to Rosa. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care through Sinai Health Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020