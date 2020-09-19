1/1
Alice Elizabeth MAHON
MAHON, Alice Elizabeth (nee WAY) "Auntie Alice", commonly referred to by many, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Bill, her sister Fran and her brother Harry. Auntie Alice was a loving Wife, Sister, Daughter, Friend, and a thoughtful, beloved Aunt, Great-Aunt, Great-Great-Aunt, and even Great-Great-Great-Aunt to her family. Although very humble, she was very proud of all of the "Greats" she earned from her family in front of her name. Hers was a life well-lived, growing up in Forest Hill, working at Canada Life Insurance for 34 years, enjoying lawn bowling, and was able to travel to many Canadian destinations for Bill's Navy reunions. Auntie Alice was a wonderful cook and great baker. We note, many of her recipes have not, to date, been duplicated although many have attempted. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and being a member of The Church of the Incarnation. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. So many memories of playing cards, trips to Port Elgin, family reunions, word searches, learning about the past from the many memories shared and just visiting over a cup of tea. The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff at Humber River Hospital over the past few weeks. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Service of Remembrance to be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto (2 blocks south of Steeles Ave.), on Saturday, October 24th at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, 1-2 p.m. Donations in Auntie Alice's memory, may be made to Northridge Community Church of the Salvation Army at www.northridgesa.com/donate, The Terry Fox Foundation at www.terryfox.org or a charity of your choice. Online condolences, Live-Streaming Information and COVID restrictions may be found at www.rskane.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
