BOOTH, ALICE GERTRUDE (nee BLACKBURN) It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Alice Gertrude Booth on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her 95th year. Youngest daughter of the late Thomas Blackburn and Clara May (Jones). Beloved wife for 51 years to the late James Porrett Booth. Predeceased by both her sons Kevin James 1957 - 2019, and David Douglas 1960 - 2011. Dear sister of the late John, Mae, Walter, Della, Gladys, and Eva. Alice was born in Chamberlain Township, and fondly reminisced about her younger days in Englehart, Ontario. She led an interesting life, working as an usherette at Maple Leaf Gardens, and with Hydro before and into her married years. She was a dedicated volunteer with Big Sisters, followed by a long-term vocation as a distinguished volunteer at West Park Health Care Centre. Later she worked at the Ontario Arts Council, where she delighted in all manner of cultural arts. As a travel agent her zest for life took her to many places around the world. She loved to talk about her love of animals, antiques, gardening, history, politics, and of course her family. She played a mean game of Scrabble! Alice was adored by all who knew her and will be forever in the hearts of her devoted great-nieces, her several loving Godchildren, and countless precious friends, all of whom were so kind, accommodating and charitable to Alice, particularly during this past year. Thank you to the Management and Staff at Chartwell Grenadier for their compassion and considerations. There will be no Funeral Service or Celebration of Life. Cremation has taken place. Those who wish, may donate in her memory to one of her various favourite charities. West Park Health Care Centre, Toronto, ON. World Wildlife Fund Canada, Toronto Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store