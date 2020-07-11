1/
Alice GIBSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBSON, Alice 1940 - 2020 Passed away on July 5, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital. Beloved Wife of her late Husband Jack for over fifty loving years. Survived by her devoted Sister Pauline and her husband Larry. Loving Mother of Michael (Clara), John (Sue) and Paul (Maureen). Cherished Grandmother of 11 Grandchildren, Kristen (Stuart), Ryan (Skye), Tiffany, Christopher (Kelsey), Kaitlyn (Jason), Ricky (Jenna), Laura, Joseph, Michelle, Jacob and Cheryl. Cherished Great-Grandmother of 7, Hanna, Cherish, Drake, Kiley, Icy, Maddie and Macy. She was a dedicated teacher who taught for almost 30 years at Knob Hill and Glen Ravine Public Schools. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held privately at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home on July 18, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. The family extends a special thanks to everyone at Cedarbrook Lodge for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved