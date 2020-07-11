Alice GIBSON

GIBSON, Alice 1940 - 2020 Passed away on July 5, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital. Beloved Wife of her late Husband Jack for over fifty loving years. Survived by her devoted Sister Pauline and her husband Larry. Loving Mother of Michael (Clara), John (Sue) and Paul (Maureen). Cherished Grandmother of 11 Grandchildren, Kristen (Stuart), Ryan (Skye), Tiffany, Christopher (Kelsey), Kaitlyn (Jason), Ricky (Jenna), Laura, Joseph, Michelle, Jacob and Cheryl. Cherished Great-Grandmother of 7, Hanna, Cherish, Drake, Kiley, Icy, Maddie and Macy. She was a dedicated teacher who taught for almost 30 years at Knob Hill and Glen Ravine Public Schools. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held privately at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home on July 18, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. The family extends a special thanks to everyone at Cedarbrook Lodge for their care and compassion during this difficult time.



