HAMILTON, ALICE HENRIETTA Peacefully at Woodhaven Long Term Care on February 6, 2019, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband John of 57 years and her sister Olive Borland. Devoted mother of Bryan (the late Vivian), Kenneth, Kevin (Brenda), Brent, Darryl, David, Marilyn (John) and Marguerita (Peter). Cherished grandma of 13 grandchildren. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham. Funeral service will be held at East Ridge Church (12485 Tenth Line, Stouffville L4A 7X3), on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center or the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019