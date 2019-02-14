Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE (ALMA) MACKIE. View Sign

MACKIE, ALICE (ALMA) (nee NICHOLSON) Passed in peace Friday, February 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her husband Roy and her sister Anna (Bobby Henry). Loving Mother of Ann (Tony), Bob (Carol) and Lynn (Bernie). Proud Grandmother of Michael and Jake, Melissa and Emily and Adam and Heather. Further survived by her sisters Elizabeth and Hattie and brother Tom, nieces and nephews. Alice will be fondly remembered by her family friends here and abroad as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, ballroom dancer, florist, bowler, seamstress, knitter and artist. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to Hope for Wildlife or a donation of your choice.

