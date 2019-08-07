ELLIS, Alice Marie Passed away peacefully, at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife of Dr. Brian Ellis for 52 years, loving mother of Scott Ellis and Carolyn (Jason) Nelson and dear Nana to Jacob, Luke and Violet. She will also be remembered by close relatives Craig (Cathy) Ferguson and her many friends who were like family. Born and raised in Toronto, Alice married her high school sweetheart there, as well as raising her family. On a random weekday she would be called by her husband to come help out for the day in his dental practice. Thirty some years later, they retired together to Foxboro Green in Baden, spending their summers on Bella Lake in Muskoka with their grandchildren. An avid rug hooker, Alice created many beautiful pieces, some taking as long as 4 years to complete. She was happiest planning dinner parties and entertaining her family and friends. Always thinking of others, she is known for her "ministry of cards" - birthdays, anniversaries, in times of sickness or just because, a letter would arrive in the mail when you needed it most. Those who have known and loved Alice have witnessed a life of strength and beauty. Never a stronger, more vibrant woman has lived. She surprised us this time, as we had come to believe she could conquer almost any medical setback. This time an angel called her name and took her by the hand. Friends are invited to share their memories of Alice with her family during memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to Canadian Food for Children or The Working Centre may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 7, 2019