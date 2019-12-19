ALICE MARY HOGG

Obituary

HOGG, ALICE MARY (nee ANDREW) December 11, 1930 December 16, 2019 On Monday at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Alice was predeceased by her husband Glen (2008), and leaves her loved and loving family: daughters Lesley Snider (John), and Joanne Lau (Loren); grandchildren Kirstin Sandeen (Jeremie), Glen Lau (Jill), David Lau (Elizabeth), and Jonathan Lau (Claire); and ten beautiful great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Services will be arranged at a future date, and flowers are gratefully declined. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019
