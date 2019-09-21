MARTIN, ALICE (ALEXANDRA) MARY September 21, 1926 - September 18, 2019 Alice passed away comfortably in her bed at Birchmere Retirement Residence, Orillia, Ontario, after an extremely full, loving and satisfying life. She was predeceased by her parents Katrina (nee Shott) and Michael Hotzalo, her brother Harry and her husband John Harry Martin. She is survived by her sister Nellie Powers, her beloved children, Michael Martin (Joanne Caldecott) and Cecelia Martin (Adam Dursley). She is the greatly beloved Bubba to Valerie Martin, Theresa Martin, Alexandra Dursley, Jonathan Martin and Max Dursley. Visitation will be held at Mundell's Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on September 23, 2019 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Following visitation, a funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. at Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 115 West St. N., Orillia. A reception will follow in the church hall. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019