|
|
VAGUE, ALICE MAY (nee ANDERSON) December 18, 1933 - March 18, 2020 Longtime resident of "GLAD ACRES" Ringwood, ON Passed away peacefully, at the age of 86. Predeceased by loving husband of 39 years, Stewart Vague, in 1991, and her sister Florence Mildred Derry, in 2006. Survived by her four daughters Carol (Rick Crane), Marilyn (Doug Richards), Linda (Ron Walton) and Diane (Gerry DuPerron); her grandchildren, Shannon, Megan, Jordan, Allison, Lisa, Joshua, Katelyn, Sara and Dalton; 8 great-grandchildren; her twin sister Mary Stiver; brother-in-law Frank Derry and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private family graveside service has taken place. Donations may be made to the Terry Fox Foundation and condolences can be left at www.dixongarland.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020