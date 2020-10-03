McLAFFERTY, ALICE Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Alice McLafferty. She passed peacefully on September 27, 2020 with her two daughters by her side. She was strong, resilient, spirited, beautiful, hilarious and independent. Lovingly referred to by many as "small but mighty". Born in 1946 in Scotland, she immigrated to Canada on her honeymoon in 1967. She always maintained her Scottish ties (and accent!) and also loved Canada, living in Don Mills, for almost 50 years. Upon retirement after 34 years with Canada Post, she enjoyed many active years taking up new activities including euchre, yoga, aquafit, and bowling. We had a hard time keeping track of her schedule. Alice made friends wherever she went with her "spark" and fun-loving attitude. She loved quiet times on her balcony with a good book, sitting on the dock at the cottage, travelling, going to the movies and out for fish & chips. Above all, she cherished our family. She leaves behind daughters Alice (Doug) and Marlene (Greg) and the light of her life, her three granddaughters – Maggie, Isla and Maeve. They were her greatest pride and joy and they were as crazy about their Nana as she was about them. She was the second youngest of 9 and leaves behind sisters Ann and Sadie. Alice was a loving aunt and cousin and good friend to many. It is hard for us to imagine our life without her. A private family service will follow, with interment at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
.