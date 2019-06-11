Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel 54 Coldwater Street East Orillia , ON L3V 1W5 (705)-326-3595 Obituary

TIMM, ALICE OLGA Peacefully at the Leacock Retirement Lodge in Orillia, at the age of 93. Devoted wife to the late Adolf. Loving mother of Eric, Peter (Kyla) and Robert (Melissa). Proud Oma of Lukas (Joanna), Mackenzie and Grace and Ur-Oma to Lilia Alice. Predeceased by her siblings Aurelia and Alfred of Lubeck, Germany. After growing up in the German community in Poland, Alice spent a decade in Germany after the war during which she supported her parents and earned a diploma in office practice. Her interest in travel and improving her English brought her to Canada in 1954. Never intending to stay longer than a year or two, she spent the rest of her life here, raising three sons and helping to build the family construction company. She left room for personal interests as well which included a great passion for German and Canadian literature and staying in touch with friends around the world through her letter-writing. The years Alice spent studying in the German department at York University in Toronto were a major highlight for her. The later years spent in the Lake Simcoe Haus am See were a source of great joy and satisfaction. Special thanks to the staff at "The Leacock" and to Dr. William Tillmann of Orillia. And a very, very special thanks to the Earth Angels team who delivered such love and care that they came to feel like family. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia (705) 326-3595, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11 o'clock until time of service in the chapel at 1 o'clock. Reception to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation and would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at

