PAXTON, ALICE "LAL" April 9, 1926 - March 3, 2019 Peacefully at Mackenzie Place, Newmarket, Ontario. Alice "Lal" beloved wife of the late Francis "Hank" Paxton. Loving mother of Bernadette and her husband Colin Graham of Stroud. Predeceased by her daughter Marion Jones and son Francis "Hank" Paxton. Cherished Nana of 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her 6 siblings. A special thank you to the staff of Mackenzie Place for their compassion and care. A Funeral Service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905-727-5421) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. The interment will take place after the reception at Kettleby Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019