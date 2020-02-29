|
QUIGLEY, ALICE THERESA (nee GODFREY) Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital on February 16, 2020. Wife to Len (predeceased) for 64 years. Cherished Mom to Janette (Rick), Tina (Jack), Karen (Dave), Kevin (Yvette) and Maureen. Proud grandmother to Jennifer (Iain), Greg (Julie), Bryon (Laura), Alexandra, Arielle (Sean), Dylan (Sam), Emilie (Janson) and Daniel (Greer). Loving great-grandmother to Hannah, Quincey, Sydney, Gabriel and Maisy. Survived by sisters, Anna, Marcy (Bob), sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Edna, brother-in-law Deverne and many nieces and nephews. Alice was devoted to her family, community and faith. As a past member of St. Francis De Sales PTA and St. Isaac Jogues Church CWL, she served in many ways, including president for both. Alice was employed for over 20 years with Manresa Retreat Centre and gained much of her spiritual growth volunteering as a retreat captain and member of the CLC. Alice will lovingly be remembered as one of the best pie makers for church bazaars and bake sales. The family will be receiving friends at The McEACHINE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village (Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church (1148 Finch Avenue, Pickering, ON L1V 1J6), on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020