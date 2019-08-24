TOMSON, Alice (nee ORM) July 3, 1918 - August 20, 2019 On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in her 101st year, Alice passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband and life partner, and her son Karl Erik. Proud mother to Asta. Treasured grandmother to Michael Boyes and his wife Gianina, and Susan and her husband Robert Gagnon and great-grandmother to Matthew and Ivana (Michael), Aden and Kiley (Susan). Alice will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by family members, many friends and neighbors. Visitation at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre - 375 Mount Pleasant Road on Monday, August 26th at 12:30 with Service at 1:30 p.m. Gathering to follow after the service. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be made to Ehatare Retirement and Nursing Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019