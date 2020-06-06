WENN, ALICE (nee OLDFIELD) August 24, 1924 – May 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Alice Wenn (nee Oldfield). Her beloved husband of 77 years, Wallace was by her side. Alice will be sadly missed by her children, Sharon (Drew), Craig (Pauline) and Mark (Melanie). Cherished grandmother to Melanie (Mark), Megan (Rick), Kristy-Leigh (Dana), Adam (Krissie), Nicola (Peter), Brandon (Jen) and Evan. Great-grandmother to Gabriel, Sebastian, Mia, Briar and Jack. A private family graveside service has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, when covid restrictions have been lifted. A very special thank you to the staff on the 6th floor of Victoria Village in Barrie, Ontario, and her care giver Helenia Bobbitt, both who were amazing to Alice for the 3 years she was a resident. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Victoria Village, Barrie, Ontario. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.