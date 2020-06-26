Alice Yasuko SAKAGUCHI
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAKAGUCHI, Alice Yasuko (nee AIHOSHI) January 21, 1924 - June 22, 2020 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Loving wife for 71 years of Herb Sakaguchi. Beloved mother of Sandy (Helen), Jane (Mick Zielinski) and Glenn (Linda), grandmother of Kyle and Kelly (Stefan Smith), Tyler, Laura and Jenna Zielinski, Jason Blandino and great-grandmother of Remi and Ryker Sakaguchi-Smith. Alice is survived by her sister Nora (Nick) Kaji and predeceased by brothers Jimmy (Molly), Barney (Setty) and Henry (Flo) and sisters Mary (Frank) Kondo and Anna (Hank) Ryoji. Alice also leaves many nieces and nephews across Canada. Alice was born in Vancouver, BC on January 21, 1924 to Naosuke and Nobu Aihoshi. She relocated from New Denver to Toronto after the war and married Herb on November 6, 1948. She raised her family in Toronto and Scarborough before retiring from the Scarborough Board of Education in 1989. In retirement, Alice loved bowling, travelling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as enjoying her games of chance at Herb and hers favourite casinos in Ontario, Quebec and Las Vegas. Alice was also a great cook as evidenced by her hosting of her annual Japanese New Year's Day celebrations for family and friends. Alice was a caring, generous and social person and will be greatly missed by all the people whose lives she touched. Visitation will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the McDougall & Brown Scarborough Funeral Home with service to follow in the Chapel. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no reception however a celebration of Alice's life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Momiji Health Care Society or the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
