FIC, ALINA On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Loving mother of Veronica (Klaus) and Ronald (Debbie). Oma will be lovingly remembered by Jessica (Michael), Brigette, Kyle (Jenn), Tyler (Colleen) and great-grandmother to Colton, Caileigh, Oliver, Parker and Aubree. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary Immaculate Church, 10295 Yonge Street, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. "When I win the lottery, I'm going to Hawaii and I'm going to get myself a butler." Alina Fic
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019