ANDROVICS, ALISE Family is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved mom and (mem) on May 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Inara and husband Stuart. Mother Lina, father Alfredis, brother Janis and sister Hilda. Survived by sons John (Janis), Karl (Karlis) and wife Terri. Treasured grandchildren Allissa, Jon (Leah), Cameron and Brie. Immigrating to Hamilton Canada after the war, she met and married her husband John and together they created a wonderful life and family, filled with love, faith and music. In her last decade, dementia tried to make her invisible but her faith and kindness, gratitude and family never robbed her of her smile and spirit. Private Family Burial at York Cemetery. Donations and thanks to the Kristus Darzs Latvian Home or a charity of your choice.



