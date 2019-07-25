McGUIRE, Alison Ann Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Trillium Mississauga Health Care Centre, at age 59. Alison, beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Andrew and Sharon. Daughter of Dr. Frank Rouse and the late Betty Rouse. Dear sister of Elaine, Mark and Christopher. Alison took great pride in nurturing her family and friends. She shared her passion of art with Sharon and others around her. Alison volunteered her time with St. John's Ambulance Therapy Dog Program, visiting nursing homes. She was a voracious reader and a creative cook. Alison loved family vacations at the cottage and travelling whenever she could. Family and friends will be received at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road, Oakville, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. for a Celebration of Alison's life. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. John's Ambulance Therapy Dog Program would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019