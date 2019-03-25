Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISON MACKENZIE ELDRIDGE. View Sign



ELDRIDGE, ALISON MACKENZIE Peacefully at home on March 23, 2019 with her daughter Vicky, her granddaughter Maria and the dog Hamish by her side listening to Nat King Cole. Mum was a tenacious Scottish woman, an accountant, a devoted wife to the late Edward Eldridge, a loving supportive mother, a proud granmama; a woman of faith. She embodied strength in weakness, faith in times of doubt, humour in chaos, and instructed that there is always time to bake shortbread and empire cookies for beloved friends. Maria and I are most grateful for the kindness from the staff at LHIN for the compassionate care from the staff at St. Elizabeth's, the palliative care nurses from St. Joseph's and Dr. Jim McMillan who graced our home these past weeks. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in memory of Alison to ARISE Ministry, a mission of the Presbyterian Church in Canada, 101 Wilson Avenue, North York, ON M5M 2Z9. A funeral service will take place at West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, 262 Middletown Rd, Flamborough, ON on Tuesday, March 26th, at 12:00 noon. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019

