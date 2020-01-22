Home

McCOMISH, ALISON Age 55, died peacefully at Ian Anderson House on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Oakville, ON. Alison was born on August 14, 1964 to her parents Sam and Julie. She was a younger sister to Callum (Trish) and an older sister to Craig (Wendy), as well as a beloved aunt to Paul and Dryden and great-aunt to Keeley. Alison graduated from George Brown College in 2010, with Honours, with a Social Service Workers Diploma. She loved helping troubled youths and those struggling with mental illness and addiction. Alison was determined, with a strong work ethic and threw herself into all the activities she loved, including power-walking and kayaking. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her father, Sam, after the death of her mother, Julie, several years ago. Together, they enjoyed travelling to Cuba, swimming and relaxing at the beach. More importantly, they loved each other's company and simply taking care of each other. A Celebration of Life for Alison will be held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Oakville, ON, on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff at Ian Anderson House for their care and compassion and asks that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to them. Condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
