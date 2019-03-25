Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alistair FOWLER. View Sign





FOWLER, Alistair September 29, 1931 - March 22, 2019 After living nearly ten years with Alzheimer's, Alistair passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning. He leaves behind his wife Kathleen, his son John, his daughter-in-law Maria, his grandchildren Emma and Tristan, as well as his sister Dossie. Alistair was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and then imported his young family to the beaches in Toronto, Canada, which he grew to love. He was a lifetime employee with Warner Lambert where he was able to produce most formulas by heart and feel, and was greatly appreciated by the team he worked with. He was a par golfer and loved tinkering. In retirement he loved gardening and spent many a day tending to his plants with love and care. He was a great friend and went out of his way to help out anyone who asked. He adored and spoiled both his grandkids as well as his favourite - granddog Licorice. We will all miss him dearly. The memorial service is being held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Refreshments to follow at a private residence (address to be provided at the service). All that knew Alistair are welcome. In lieu of flowers, since you can't donate to Alistair's favourite charity (his grandchildren), please donate to your charity of choice. Funeral Home Morley Bedford Funeral Services

159 Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto , ON M4R 1A8

Morley Bedford Funeral Services

