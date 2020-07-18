SCOTT, Alistair MACDONALD Born in Dumfries, Scotland in 1943, Alistair Scott died peacefully in Toronto by his wife Marion Scott's side on July 3, 2020. Alistair immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1964. Obtaining an executive MBA from Strathclyde University in 1981, he excelled in his career as a banker and financial planner, working in the Bahamas, then primarily Toronto. Alistair was a consummate reader of crime fiction, an avid gardener and an expert of anything soccer related. He had a varied and eclectic love of music, particularly Celtic folk music. Alistair will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, his fiscal and financial advice, his soft Scottish accent that never left him, and his longstanding love for Marion, who he affectionately called "Shorty". He will be missed by all who fondly referred to him as "uncle": Alison, Stuart and Gregor Lennie, Gillian Carter, Fiona Brougham, Colin and Kenneth Bhattacharjee, Linda Love, Gillian, Alan and Kenneth McArdle, and by the many who called him their friend, including: the Carter, Spolsky, McArdle, Lennie and Love families, and longtime friends Ashim Bhattacharjee and Joyce McKerrow. Acknowledgements to Dr. A. Vagaon and the CIU staff at Michael Garron Hospital for their excellent care. Donations may be made in Alistair's name to the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be made online at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home: www.dignitymemorial.com