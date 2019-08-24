ALISTAIR SHANNON SMITH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISTAIR SHANNON SMITH.
Obituary

SMITH, ALISTAIR SHANNON April 12, 1944 - August 18, 2019 Surrounded with love and support from family and friends, Alistair passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a long but brave battle with illnesses. Loved deeply by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen "Sherry" (nee Sherlock). Adored by his children Lesley-Ann (Mark) and Scott (Wendy). Cherished Grandfather to Kristen, Quinten and Ainsley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 1890 Valley Farm Rd. in Pickering. Detailed information can be found online at http://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.