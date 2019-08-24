SMITH, ALISTAIR SHANNON April 12, 1944 - August 18, 2019 Surrounded with love and support from family and friends, Alistair passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a long but brave battle with illnesses. Loved deeply by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen "Sherry" (nee Sherlock). Adored by his children Lesley-Ann (Mark) and Scott (Wendy). Cherished Grandfather to Kristen, Quinten and Ainsley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 1890 Valley Farm Rd. in Pickering. Detailed information can be found online at http://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019