REIV, ALJE May 7, 1926 - June 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alje Reiv. Alje passed away peacefully in her sleep at Pine Villa in Toronto, ON, at the age of 93. Loving daughter to Elisabeth and August Oago. Alje was a devoted wife of 60 years to the late Hans Reiv and loving mother to the late Ly May Reiv. Alje leaves behind her only granddaughter Haley Elizabeth Walker. Dear sister to her brothers Olev and Arvid. Alje leaves behind her family in Estonia and had made many longtime friends in both Estonia and Canada, who all loved her dearly. She will be deeply missed by her family and all of her neighbours and many longtime friends. Special thank you to the nurses and team at Pine Villa for their great care and support for Alje. Alje will be deeply missed and always remembered by everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a service on Saturday, July 6th at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019